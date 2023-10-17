Dean Robert Berends passed away on October 11, 2023 at home.

Dean was born September 16, 1958 to Duane and Bobbie Berends. He married the love of his life Debbie VanSomeren on September 30, 1978. Together they had three children. Chastity, Ryan and Matthew.

Dean enjoyed spending time with his family and friends but more importantly loved spending time with his six grandchildren.

Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time in his garage. He always loved being there for anyone in need. He loved to BS with his friends and whenever anyone would ask him “how are you doing”? He would reply back with “I’m nice”.

Dean is survived by his wife Debbie Berends, his children Chastity (Tim) Shay, Ryan and Matthew Berends. His grandchildren; Peyton and Parker Schauer, Kendrah and Jace Shay, MaKinley and Brody Berends. Siblings; Dennis (Doris), Dick (Jo), Don (Ann), Dale (JoAnn), Doug (Debbie), Daryl (JoAnn) Darwin (Laurel), James (Jane), Joseph (Julie) and Shari (Mick) Rosenow. Sister in law Vicki Berends. Brother in law Dan (Cindy) Someren. Aunt Pat Schneider. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Duane and Bobbie Berends, his brother Dan Berends nephews Steven and Dustin and his best friend Leaker.

Services were held Sunday October 15, 2023 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City with Father John Long officiating. Friends called from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to services.

Anderson Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com