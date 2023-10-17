Brenda K. Garagiola, Age 81, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at home peacefully surrounded by family holding her hands and telling her “we love you”.

Brenda was born August 22, 1942 in Neillsville, WI to William and Eleanor (Shoen) Neville.

From the beginning Brenda was always a worker. The second oldest of eight children and the only girl. She cared for her seven brothers, while her mother worked the the farm.

Cooking, cleaning and caring for children would follow her.

After leaving home in Neillsville, WI in 1961, she went to work at the Veterans Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. Brenda later took a job at Buckbee – Mears in St. Paul, MN where she met the love of her life, Verne.

They relocated to Glenwood City, WI in 1976. She worked at the Kernel Restaurant in Menomonie, WI. While attending WITC. She followed up by working for American Family Insurance in New Richmond, WI. She later retired after working for the Farm Services Bureau in Baldwin, WI until 2006, all while caring for her family.

She began her own company called BG’s Naturals, working with flowers she grew in her own garden. Brenda made wreaths, swags and bouquets she filled with whatever someone needed to bring a beautiful arrangement of God’s creations to your home. She also made jams, jellies, cookies, pies and her famous salsa, for craft fairs and the Farmer’s Market.

She will forever be remembered for her love of God’s creations, horses, homemade food, Mexican cooking grass and willow baskets, gardening, crocheting rugs, pies and her friendships. The love for her children and her beautiful smile.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, husband Verne Sr. and brother James Neville.

Brenda is survived by her children: Ronda (Robert) Bierbrauer, their children Christina (Matt) Ohler, Jessica (Tony) Mohser, Kurtis (Shannon) Bierbrauer, Troy (Erin) Betcher and their children, Kinsey, Alba, Sloane, Ray, Frankie, Mal and Quinn Ohler, Isabel and Ryder Mosher, Rylie Bierbrauer, Luke, Emily and Elise Betcher; Son Augustine (Sue) Rangel and his children Zachary and Mariah Rangel; Son John Rangel and children Johnathan and Amanda Rangel and their children, Ashley, Noah, Emma, Jared, Kaitlyn and Kiley Rangel and a great grandchild Azariella Rangel-Saldana; Daughter Alicia Cypher, children Alexandria (David) Finnessy and Chasity (Larry) Loutzenhiser and their children Willow, Leo and Sebastian Finnessy and Levi Loutzenhiser; Daughter Jennifer Garagiola and child Aramus Day; and Son Verne Garagiola Jr.

Brothers: William, Richard (Shar), Terry (Jana), Rodney (Shelley), Robert, and Dallas (Rebecca) Neville.

She is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friendship.

Visitation services will be held beginning at 10 a.m. to Noon on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI. Followed by prayers at the Greenwood Cemetery, Emerald WI.