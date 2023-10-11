Gary J. Moen, age 69, of Prairie Farm, died October 9, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Gary was born January 31, 1954 in Menomonie to Ellen (Gunderson) and Marvin Moen. He grew up as part of a large and loving family south of Ridgeland. Gary spent his youth years helping as a live-in farmhand for multiple families in the Ridgeland/Colfax area. He attended Colfax Schools where he excelled as an athlete in football, baseball and wrestling.

Gary married Linda Amundson on September 9, 1977. Together they had 3 children who he loved and adored. Gary spent many years working in the manufacturing and packaging business as a machinist and supervisor. He retired in 2018 from the Jennie-O feed mill.

Gary’s passion was anything that had to do with a ballgame or wrestling match. He spent many years coaching for the Prairie Farm youth baseball and wrestling programs. He was his grandchildren’s biggest fan when it came to their athletic or school events; you could always count on him to be there. He spent much of his time watching sports – whether it be in person or on TV and was always ready to offer up a piece of advice on what could have been done different.

Gary’s faith was very important to him. He spent hours reading the Bible, sharing his wisdom and knowledge of it with his children and grandchildren. He was an active member of United Lutheran Church, over the years teaching Sunday School and serving on the church council.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Gretchen (Craig) Naedler of Chippewa Falls and their children, Zoey and Collin; daughter, Meghan (Eric) Naedler of Granton and their children, Noah, Bo and Landrie, and grandchildren, Ella and Luke Moen of Almena. He is also survived by his siblings, Cheryl (Gary) Stene, Linda (Dave) Kragness, Molly (Jerry) Bergeson, Tom (Pam), Terry (Paula) all of Colfax, Pattie Novotney of Chippewa Falls, Dennis (Roxie) and David (Tay) of Ridgeland; siblings-in-law, Gary (Hedy) Amundson of Rice Lake, Margie (Marty) Bergmark, Jeff (Patty) Amundson of Prairie Farm, Kay Moen-Urseth of New Auburn, Larry Gundlach of Eau Claire, Sally Barrington of Janesville and Jeanette Amundson of Eau Claire; along with many more family members and friends.

Gary was proceeded in death by his wife, Linda and son, Adam; his parents, Ellen and Marvin, mother and father-in-law, Vern and Evelyn Amundson, siblings Doris (Arlen) Anderson, Marlene (Tony) Krawczeski, Karen Gundlach, Merle (Renee) Moen, Wally (Joan) Moen and Rodney Moen; siblings-in-law, Tom and Roger Amundson.

A funeral service for Gary will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at United Lutheran Church in Prairie Farm. Visitation will be on Friday, October 13, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at United Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday morning. Burial will be at Vanceburg Cemetery in the Town of Sheridan, Dunn County.

