Patsy Betsy Smith

Patsy (Pat) Betsy Smith, age 86, of Downing, died Monday, October 9, 2023, at Mayo Clinic, Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Pat was born March 13, 1937, the daughter of Thomas and Clara (Kegen) Thatcher in Stanton Township, Dunn County.

Pat graduated from Glenwood City High School, class of 1955. Following graduation, she worked at Krueger’s Nursing Home in Knapp and Sanna Dairies in Menomonie. During a wedding dance at the 400 Club, James Smith took her hand and the two were married on March 23, 1957.

At 20, she took up residence on the farm. There, as a farmer’s wife she learned to make a little go a long way, often feeding hungry crews from the fields during planting season or fall harvest and on any given day anyone who may have made their way to the farm were welcome to pull up a chair and enjoy a home cooked meal. On the farm, Pat perfected her skills of seasonal canning, baking bread, delicious cookies and putting on a spread for a group of people in minutes. Pat was a true farmer’s wife; she was strong enough to keep up with James but gentle enough to cuddle and care for all five of their children, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was that someone to run for parts, help in the fields, deliver meals, bottle feed calves, and sometimes would have to start the milking and feeding with no assurance additional help would arrive. She was someone who didn’t mind getting dirty, but she kept her house crystal clean and loved dressing up for events and church. Pat and her family attended the Knapp United Methodist Church and recently she enjoyed attending the Forgiven Church in Knapp, WI.

She held her husband’s hand in 2010 for the last time on this earth while she told him she loved him and the life they built together, and she meant it.

After James’s death, Pat continued to pour all her love into her family. She rarely missed her great grandchildren’s baseball, football, school, or church events. She was proud of her Irish heritage. She cheered on the Green Bay Packers. She enjoyed entertaining family, friends, and guests.

If you ever had the privilege of having breakfast, dinner, supper, or a hearty snack at her kitchen table with her, the food was slightly secondary because the love and joy is what your heart will always remember.

Pat was the matriarch of our family. She was our queen. We thank God for her life, we are grateful, and we are all better because of her love, her strength, and her joy on this earth. We will hold her in our hearts forever.

Love, Your family

Preceding her in death were her parents; Husband James; Grandson Casey; Brothers: Calvin, and his wife, Avanell; Clifford, and his wife, Arlene; Van, and his wife, Ilo; James; Miles and his wife, Marie; Sisters: Marjorie, and her husband, Harold Smith; Stella Thatcher; Delores McClelland and her husband, Allen; Jane Blacklock and husband Bud; Vera Dresser and her husband Harold; brother-in-law, Sam Dresser.

Pat is survived by her five children: Son, Richard (Gail) Smith; Daughters: Peggy (David) Wood, Sheri (Victor) Harris, Mary Jo (Brian) Troska, Susan (Steve) Colglazier; Grandchildren: Justin (Elle) Wood, Jamie Smith, Corry Forrest (Joy), Amy (Brad) Riba, Vanessa Brahmer (Bill), Stephanie Forrest (Billy). Sister: Lila Dresser; brother: Marvin Thatcher and wife Beverly. She is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren and many other friends and relatives.

Visitation will be held at Cross Lutheran Church, 246 County Rd TT, Roberts Wisconsin on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with lunch following.

Burial will follow the luncheon in the Teegarden Cemetery, Knapp, Wisconsin.