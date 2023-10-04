Two men drowned in St. Croix River

HUDSON — The bodies of two men have been recovered from the St. Croix River after both apparently drowned while boating on the river near Troy Beach in the Town of Troy Tuesday morning, October 3.

The two individuals have been identified as 51-year-old Demetrius A. Kekedakis and 65-year-old Perry D. Montpetit. Both men were from Hudson, WI.

A press release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office stated that neither man was wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) at the time of the incident.

According to the release, the St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at approximately 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, of a fishing boat that was going in circles on the St. Croix River, near Troy Beach. A witness reported there was a body in the water near the location of the boat.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived by boat, however, they could not locate anyone in the water.

The unoccupied boat, which was registered to Kekedakis, was a 1997 Smokercraft Pleasure/18 foot fishing boat, that was located approximately 650 yards from the shoreline near Troy Beach. The water depth in that area is between 30-40 feet deep.

At 12:12 p.m., the body of one of the victims was located and recovered by the Washington County Dive Team.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m., the body of the other victim was located and recovered by the Washington County Dive Team.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Dive Team, Hudson Fire Department, Wisconsin DNR, Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department, Bayport Fire Department, Stillwater Fire Department, Lakeview EMS, Hudson Police Department and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

This incident remains under investigation.