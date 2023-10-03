Lynn M. Bonte, age 65 of Glenwood City, WI, died Friday, September 29, 2023 at home with hospice following a long battle with cancer.

Lynn was born December 26, 1957 in Duluth, MN, to parents Leonard and Sharon (Lavelle) Hansen.

Following her schooling she worked for several companies; Phillips Plastics, McMillian, Cenex and with a radio station. Lynn married Donald Bonte August 14, 1976 in Stillwater, MN.

Lynn is preceded in death by her parents.

Lynn is survived by husband Donald, sons, Tim and Sean, and grandchildren, Reece and Liam; a sister and special friend Sue.

Celebration of life services will be held Sunday, October 8, 2023 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwodd City, WI. From 1 to 5p.m.