Lyle Hockenson, Patrick Hockenson

Lyle Hockenson was born on December 6, 1953 in Baldwin, WI, and grew up in Glenwood City. He was a member of the Class of 1972 of Glenwood City High School where he was known as “Falcon” and excelled in many sports. Lyle also served as Class President, was on the Student Council and a member of the National Honor Society.

Following graduation, Lyle majored in accounting at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire and graduated with honors. He became a CPA and worked for Peat, Marwick & Mitchell in Milwaukee, and was an auditor for First Wisconsin Bank in Milwaukee. He then moved to Sheboygan, WI, where he worked for Kohler Co. In 1989 he moved to Pittsburgh and worked as an international accountant for Alcoa Aluminum. Lyle passed away from kidney failure on August 11, 2022 in Indiana, PA where he lived with his son, Patrick Hockenson.

Patrick was born on October 19, 1978 in Milwaukee, WI. He went to school in Sheboygan, WI and Pittsburgh, PA. Due to disability, Patrick had only a brief career in sales and marketing before having to stop working entirely. Both father and son were experiencing failing health and living together gave them the opportunity to care for one another while also sharing their lives and building a very close relationship.

Patrick passed away on July 10, 2023, from complications due to a meningioma tumor at the top of his spine. Both Lyle and Patrick leave behind Patrick’s mother Karen Thomas of Kingman, AZ; Lyle’s sister Linda Gossel (Randy) of Woodville, WI; Lyle’s nephews Steven and Jeff; Patrick’s uncle John (Terri) Wottrich; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. They were preceded in death by Lyle’s parents Lloyd and Lola Hockenson, his sisters Lorraine (Ken) Seydel and Lois (Roger) TeGrootenhuis, and brother Leroy Hockenson.

In honor of both father and son, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Community Center in Glenwood City: 217 W. Oak St. The Celebration will be held on Saturday, October 21, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. It is our wish that all of Lyle and Patrick’s family and friends will come and celebrate these two amazing men and enjoy visiting with us, their family. If you’d like, we encourage you to wear sports clothing. Patrick favored Pittsburgh teams while Lyle was a Packers and a Brewers fan. You can cheer for your team rather than one of these, even if it’s a MN team!