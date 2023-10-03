We sadly lost our beloved mother and true matriarch of the Gast family on Friday, September 1, 2023. Idell Marie Julia (Holldorf) Gast passed away peacefully at the age of 97 at Glenhaven in Glenwood City, WI.

Idell was born on the Holldorf Farm in Forest, WI on May 27, 1926 to Fred and Ida Holldorf. She was the youngest of 12 children, with nieces older than she was. Her dear mother died when Idell was only 2 years old. As a result, she grew up with various siblings on their farms near Forest and in the cities of Sheboygan and Chicago. Idell was the last living sibling. In order, the Holldorf children were; Walter, Hilda, Anna, Olga, Matilda, Henry, Albert, Fred Jr., Ella, Esther and Pete. Throughout Idell’s lifetime, she was fortunate to remain close with her siblings, with multiple family reunions and many living nearby.

In 1943, Idell Holldorf married the love of her life, Donald Gast. Theirs was a love rarely seen today, surviving unimaginable loss and magnificent triumphs. They would celebrate over 60 years of marriage before Donald passed away in 2004. They raised five sons and one daughter on their family farm near Forest, WI.

Idell was a beautiful soul and meant the world to her family. She was the epitome of love, hard work, loyalty and perseverance, especially through times of hardship, all while maintaining an incredible sense of humor that would become the hallmark of the family, filling the house with laughter.

As a child, she taught herself to play the accordion and went on to form a family band with Donald and her children, The Forest Hilltoppers. She would stay up into the late evening hours, meticulously sewing by hand clothing and costumes for her family. When they retired from farming, Donald and Idell started their own business, the Baldwin Auto Supply, where she was up at 5 a.m. every morning, making Donald coffee and packing his lunch. After he left for work, she would get herself ready to take her shift at the shop to relieve him.

Idell was a fierce and avid Scrabble player, with family games and occasional subsequent squabbles notoriously going well past midnight. Suppers were adorned with that day’s fresh catch, her famous potato salad, and unforgettable pickles. Her garden provided immense joy, with her homemade raspberry jam, the star of the show. She was enamored by the beauty of winter and loved snowmobiling. If you begged her long enough, she would join her grandchildren in a game of baseball. She was inquisitive, kind, faithful, funny and easy to talk to; a good friend to all.

She leaves behind her children, Gary (Judy) Gast, Gale (Cheri deceased) Gast, Randal (Julie) Gast and Judy (Larry) Costello. Idell has 16 grandchildren, over 20 great grandchildren, and even great great grandchildren, along with multiple nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Donald, and her sons James and Ronald. Idell cherished and loved her family and friends with all her heart. Her amazingly long, selfless and well lived life created a boundless legacy that put a positive stamp on all future generations for which we are forever grateful.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 7 at 10 a.m. with memorial service at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest Township, WI.

Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com