Donald Elmer Johnson (Don Johnson) of Boyceville, WI and Palm Desert, CA died on Friday, May 26, at the age of 79. He was walking at Idyllwild Thousand Trails campground, when he fell. He was life-flighted to a hospital in Palm Springs, CA, where he died, with his daughter, Jessie by his side.

Don was born to Walter and Elva Johnson of Boyceville, WI on April 26, 1944. He graduated from Boyceville High School in 1962. He attended University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Michigan State University, receiving a PhD in both Chemistry and Computer Science. Don traveled the world, teaching computer science at various universities.

In retirement, he traveled full-time in his RV along the West Coast. He loved competitive dice games (especially “Farkle”), shooting pool, and making up horrible, groaner puns. He wrote three books on Intelligent Design, and he enjoyed teaching at churches and campgrounds.

Don always said, that when he died, he would donate his body to Research for Life to benefit scientific research, which was accomplished at his death.

Don is survived by his daughter, Jessie Nilo of Boise ID, brother David Forest of LeRoy, MN, brother Bob of Battle Ground, WA and sister Rose Lanier of Minneapolis, MN, and four grandchildren: Alyee Willets of Nampa ID, Alicia Nilo of Vancouver, WA, Jared Nilo of Fort Riley, KS, and Janae Nilo of Vancouver, WA.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elva Johnson of Boyceville, his daughter, JoEllen Susie Johnson of Hixton, WI, his infant sister, Janet Johnson of Boyceville, and his oldest brother, Ernest Johnson of Centerville, OH.

Don’s life was celebrated at family gatherings, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Battle Ground, WA. His opinion of funerals: to be honored, custom tailored, without flowers or wasted paper, but with lots of puns and many stories. Mission accomplished.