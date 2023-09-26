One dead in two-vehicle crash at D and DD

Town of Glenwood – The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received an iphone crash alert at 5:26 p.m. on September 23, 2023, reporting a possible motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Cty Tk D and Cty Tk DD, in the Town of Glenwood.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 2012 Volvo XC60, driven by Andreas Aristidou, age 26, from Maple Grove, MN, and a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, which had been driven by Robert Krings, age 54, from Plum City, WI, had collided and came to rest in the northeast ditch of Cty Tk D and Cty Tk DD. Robert Krings was extricated from his vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene; Robert Krings was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Andreas Aristidou and a passenger in his vehicle were both wearing their seatbelts; they were both transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation indicates Andreas Aristidou was eastbound on Cty Tk DD and failed to yield to a northbound Robert Krings.

Law enforcement was assisted at the scene by Glenwood City EMS, Glenwood City Fire, United Fire, Baldwin EMS, and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office. This incident represents the ninth fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2023. This incident remains under investigation.