Jerry O. Misselt, age 91, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023 in Menomonie, WI surrounded by family.

Jerry was born October 19, 1931 in Wheeler, WI to Lyle and Linnie (Roswell) Misselt. He attended Menomonie High School until he was 17 years old when he enlisted into the Air Force. He got to travel the world while in the Air Force for 7 ½years. After being honorably discharged he settled in Ottawa, IL where he met and married Joan Ries. They had one son, Todd Misselt.

Jerry worked road construction and was a member of the Operating Engineers. Joan passed away in 2000.

In 2005 Jerry met Shirley (Brunkow) Mittlestadt and they were married July 2, 2018. They were Texas snow birds and eventually became full time residents in Harlingen, TX. They recently moved back to Menomonie, WI.

When Jerry was younger he enjoyed fishing and hunting in northern WI.

He was “Mr. Fix It” – never to call a repairman. He was an avid book reader and loved watching the Packers, Brewers and while in TX the Houston Astros.

Jerry is survived by his wife Shirley; son Todd (Sue) Misselt of Omaha, NE; granddaughters Abra (Tyler) Prescott, Chandler (Erin) Toucan; great granddaughter Ava Prescott; step-daughters Beth (Terry) Ford, and Kay (Marty) Strauss; step-grandson, Alec (Gillian) Strauss and step-granddaughter, Jenny Strauss. He is further survived by sisters, Marlene (Jerry) Johnson, Janie (Bill) Holmberg and brother, Richard Misselt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Linnie, first wife Joan; and sister-in-law Betty Misselt.

Memorial service were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Burial was at Hay River Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Hay River, Dunn County, Wisconsin. Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard performed Military Honors.

