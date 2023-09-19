James (Jim) Edwin Winoske, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 13, 2023, at the Neighbors of Dunn County.

Jim was born May 17, 1936 in Menomonie, WI to Edwin and Charlotte (Calhoun) Winoske. Jim was raised in the Menomonie area, graduating from Menomonie High School. Shortly after high school, Jim met the love of his life, Emmy (Villman) Winoske. The two were wed in May of 1956. Together, they raised three children, Jody, Cindy, and David (Junior).

Jim held a career in the railroad business for the majority of his life. In 1972, Jim moved his family to Wilson, WI. Jim and Emmy established a nearly lifelong residence in Wilson, Jim even presiding as the Village Clerk for many years. Jim loved to hunt, golf, and socialize. He also enjoyed traveling with his family and visiting his daughter in California in later years. Jim was a wonderful, caring, and loving man, husband and father. He touched the lives of many, instilling beautiful memories, and he will be sorrowfully missed by all.

Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years, Emmy; daughter Jody (Mark) LaPoint, of Petaluma, CA.; son David (Victoria) Winoske of Menomonie, WI.; grandchildren Lamar, Tamar, and Peyton, as well as many friends and family.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Charlotte Winoske; daughter Cindy Harwell; and his beloved dog, Laddie.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 at Olson’s Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI at 11a.m. with Celebrant Teresa Pejsa officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. A private burial is scheduled for a later date.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com