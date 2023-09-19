Donna M. Schultz, age 89 of Knapp, WI passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Park View Home in Woodville, WI.

She was born July 19, 1934 to Henry and Minnie (Foote) Platson in Glenwood City, WI. Donna married Murrell Schultz on August 20, 1950 in Hersey, WI. Together they lived in Knapp, WI and had two children Steven and Sandy.

Donna was a member of the Gospel Mission Baptist Church of Knapp, WI for many years and most recently was a member of the First Baptist Church in Woodville, WI. She was a church clerk, Sunday school teacher, and president of lady’s missionary fellowship in Knapp.

Some of her favorite things to do were crafting, bird watching, fishing, experiencing nature, and most of all spending time with her family.

Donna is survived by her son Steve (Jo) Schultz; daughter Sandy (Tim) Jackson; grandchildren Jamie (Ryan) Charlton, Jason (Beth) Schultz, Joy (Joshua) Sherman, Jeffery (Sarah) Jackson, Joel (Amber) Jackson, Andrew (Erin) Jackson, and Angela (Nick) Gaudet; and 19 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Marlene “Molly” Woolhouse, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Murrell, parents Henry and Minnie, and 11 siblings.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Woodville, WI with Pastor Dennis Tapp officiating. Visitation was from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial was in Teegarden Cemetery in the town of Lucas, Dunn County, WI.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com