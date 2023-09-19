Adrienne J. Evan

Adrienne (Elstad) Evan age 90, of Menomonie, WI passed away suddenly Thursday, September 14, 2023 at MCHS-Red Cedar in Menomonie.

She was born October 20, 1932 in Boyceville, WI to Alphin and Beryl (Whistler) Elstad. She grew up in the Boyceville area and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1950.

Adrienne married John (Jake) Evan on June 16, 1952 at the Boyceville Methodist Church. They had three children. One of her most endearing qualities was her gentle nature and kindness to others. She worked for the Menomonie Housing Authority as a secretary and later becoming the Executive Director.

Adrienne took great pride in her flower beds, one of them being recognized by Mayor Kropp with a photo in the Dunn County News for garden of the week. She loved having her family around, quilting, trips with Jake and their daily car and golf cart rides.

Adrienne is survived by her husband Jake; daughter Cheryl (Tom) Johnson; son Brian (Becky) Evan; son-in-law Jeff Hastings; grandchildren Ryan Johnson, Susan (Rob) Huning, Brent Evan, Brooke Evan, Tyler (Jenni) Hastings, Cory Hastings, and Lexi Hastings; and four great grandchildren. She is further survived by brothers-in-law Jerry (Judy) Evan, and Benny (Marlene) Evan; sister-in-law Muriel Evan, and many special nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Wendy Hastings; parents Alphin and Beryl Elstad, mother and father-in-law Ann and Joe Evan, sister Marilyn Slind, brothers-in-law Jerry Slind, Joe Evan, Jim Baker, sisters-in-laws Marion Baker, Joyce Evan and Jeannine Evan.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (North on County Road O) Boyceville, WI with Pastor John Wilman officiating. There will be visitation from 9:30 until the time of service.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

