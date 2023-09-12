Ronald “Ron” Allen Standaert passed away on September 9, 2023, at the age of 61, at home surrounded by loved ones.

Ron was born in New Richmond, Wisconsin to Leonard and Paula on May 7, 1962. He grew up on the family farm outside of Glenwood City. Ron graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1980. He worked for many years at Graese’s Machine Shop, Foremost Farms, and most recently Fleet Farm. He had a love of everything Packer, Beach Boys, old cars, and spending his weekends at the casino. If he wasn’t at the casino, he was spending his time with family grilling and drinking in the garage. But, his love for the Fourth of July exceeded all else. You would never see him spending less than $200 on fireworks.

Ron will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 21 years, Julie. His children from his first marriage, Rhonda (Robert) and Bo (Mindi). His children from his current marriage, Amber (Mylo), Samantha (Dillan), Tyler, and Brandi. Ron will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Izabella, Peyton, Landon, and Nolan, along with his four sisters, and two brothers. Ron is preceded in death by his father, Leonard, his mother, Paula, his brother, Johnny, his sisters, Elizabeth, Rita, and Jane, his nephew, Chad, and his niece, Darla.

A celebration of his life will be held on September 14th, 2023 from 4-7 pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, Wisconsin.