Jerome (Jerry) D. Wadzinski

Jerome D. Wadzinski, age 66, of Connorsville, WI died unexpectedly of heart failure on September 8th, 2023. Jerry was born April 20,1957 in Marshfield, WI to parents Randy and Evelyn Wadzinski.

Jerry and family moved to Boyceville, WI in 1970 where he attended school and graduated from Boyceville High School class of 1975. Following high school he pursued a career in the family tradition of his grandfather and uncles in the masonry trade. Jerry worked 40 years as a bricklayer for various companies in WI and MN. During his work years to present he was a member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers Local 19-WI.

From childhood on, Jerry enjoyed competitive sports and outdoor hobbies: football, basketball, hunting, bowling, downhill skiing, cutting wood, and many years in softball, darts, and pool leagues. He was an avid follower of college and pro sports, especially basketball-a loyal Dukes supporter. Jerry was also a Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan.

Proud of his heritage, Jerry readily accepted the nickname ‘Pollock’. He valued relationships with family and many friends that he referred to as his ‘buddies’ and ‘pals’-high school buddies, work pals, drinking buddies, sports buddies, and on. Being very social and quite a talker he had an uncanny ability to recall and tell stories with dates, places, and times shared with each family member or friend.

Jerry will be dearly missed by his surviving family:

Mother Evelyn Wadzinski of Boyceville, Sisters Laura Wadzinski of Wausau, Deb (Slick) Hoage of Colfax, Linda (Stan) Larson of Connorsville, Dianne (Steve) Martinez of Almond WI, ‘adopted’ Sister Brenda (Jeff) McIntyre of Somerset, Nephew Jamie (Angie) Larson and family Sydney and Brady of Connorsville, Niece LeAnna (Seth) Stanchik and family Delaney of Boyceville.

Jerry is reunited in the good company and care of those preceding him: Father Randy Wadzinski; grandparents Louis and Sylvia Wadzinski, Erwin and Meta Fust. Close and very special friends Mark (Robbie) Palmer and Jamie Anderson; other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home with celebrant Teresa Pejsa officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. There will be a traditional polish farewell toast following the service. Private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association-Wisconsin, heart.org/wisconsin or mailed to AHA-WI 2850 Dairy Dr, Ste 130, Madison, WI 53718

