Marlys Jean Swenby, of Glenwood City, WI, passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital on Saturday, September 2 after a brief hospitalization. She was born in Menomonie on July 29, 1943, to Merton & Ruby (Hoyt) McGilton, Marlys graduated from there as well.

Marlys married the love of her life, Danny Douglas Swenby, on October 11, 1975. Their union was blessed with two boys, Justin and Nick. She was immensely proud of her boys. Another treasured role of Marlys’ was grandma to Owen, Esdyn, Ava, and Bryn.

Marlys and Danny owned and operated Glenwood City Dairy Center for 10 years until they sold the business to Ridgeland Co-op. She worked as a cook for Glenwood City School District until her retirement. She was fondly known as ‘the bread lady’ and made the best homemade bread for the students during her time there.

Marlys was so proud of her family and supported Danny and the boys in all of their motorsports-related adventures, mostly tractor pulling. She was a phenomenal cook and made the best meals for her family. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, and visits from her kids and grandkids. After Danny’s passing in 2017, she moved to town where she lived until her passing.

She was steadfast in her faith and a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. There is comfort in knowing she is at peace with Danny, together watching over their family from heaven above.

Marlys is survived by: sons Justin (Katie) and Nick (Sheila) Swenby of Downing, WI; grandchildren: Owen of Eau Claire, WI; Esdyn, Ava and Bryn Swenby of Downing, WI; brother James (Tina) McGilton of Pardeeville, WI; sisters Eleanor (Fritz) Larson and Virginia Thorson of Menomonie, WI; brothers-in-law: David (Pam) of Etwaha, TN; Darren (Judy) Southern; Dennis, Devin (Brandee), both of Downing, WI; sisters-in-law: Debby (Eugene) Klatt, Denise Timblin, Darla (Bucky) Utecht of Downing, WI, and Dori (Scott) Goodell of Wheeler, WI. She is further survived by nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 8 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Glenwood City. Marlys will be laid to rest at the Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville, WI.

Anderson Funeral Home, Glenwood City is assisting the family with arrangements. andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com