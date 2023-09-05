55th Colfax Firefighters’ Ball this Saturday

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The 55th Annual Colfax Firefighters’ Ball kicks off this Saturday, September 9, with the parade on Main Street at noon.

Lineup for the Colfax Firefighters’ Ball Parade begins at 9 a.m. in the Colfax High School parking lot on University Avenue in Colfax.

Parade units may register the day of the parade when the units arrive at the high school parking lot, and the parade units must be lined up by 11:45 a.m.

Politicians participating in the parade will be charged $20.

The Colfax Firefighters’ Ball Parade has contained a variety of units in the past, from antique cars to 4-H Clubs and church youth groups, to fire trucks from neighboring fire departments, as well as units presented by local businesses.

The parades in recent years have lasted for an hour or more.

The parade route starts at the high school parking, then proceeds west on University Avenue and south on Main Street, with the parade route ending on East Railroad Avenue.

A chicken dinner, along with barbecues, hotdogs and beverages will be served at the Colfax Fairgrounds on East Railroad Avenue beginning at 11 a.m.

Food will be served “until we run out.”

Registration for the car show begins near the “beer tent” at the Colfax Fairgrounds at 11 a.m.

Following the parade, there will be the annual penny hunt for children and the annual live auction at the Colfax Fairgrounds.

If you have salable items you wish donate for the auction, you can contact Gary Hill, Colfax fire chief, at 715-962-4407, or Tyler Knutson at 715-309-8493.

If appliances are donated for the auction, and they are not sold, the appliances will be returned to the people who donated the item.

Exercise equipment will not be accepted for the auction.

The Colfax Fire Department also will have a bucket raffle at the fairgrounds.

If you would like to donate items for the bucket raffle, you can contact the Colfax Community Fire Department, 407 County Road M, Colfax, at 715-962-9184.

A bean bag tournament will begin at the fairgrounds at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be children’s activities at the fairgrounds, too.

The beer tent will open at 11 a.m.

Live music will be in the beer garden at the Colfax Fairgrounds from 8 p.m. until midnight on Saturday.