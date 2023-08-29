Sidney Roy Larson Sr., age 85, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, surrounded by family, at Aggie’s Country Living.

He was born in Colfax on February 16, 1938, the son of Norman and Helen Larson. Sidney graduated from Colfax High School in 1956; where he met the love of his life Nancy Pierce. The two were married on July 17, 1959 and had two children. He spent his time working on the family farm and at the Paper Mill in Eau Claire.

He was a long-time member of Colfax Lutheran Church. Sidney enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the casino, his dog Tracy, watching the Packers & the Badgers, eating Nancy’s home-style meals, and spending time with family; especially with his grandkids & great-grand kids. He loved hard and was always there for those around him.

He is survived by his two children Sidney (Christy) Larson Jr. and Wendy Larson; grandchildren, Shane (Brittany) Larson, Shawn Larson, Heather (Mitch) Olmsted and Skyler Larson; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Xander, Elijah, Waelen and Leni; brothers, Orville (Faye) Larson, and Ronnie (Anne) Larson; sisters, Linda (Darrell) Schauer; Donna (Jim) Miller; Jean (Lyle) Snider; and many other relatives and friends.

Sidney was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Helen; his wife Nancy; sisters Shirley Wallace, Doris Longdo, and Louis Donagan; and in-laws Bob and Ruth Pierce, Bob Pierce Jr., Joan (Pierce) Beckett, and Carol Pierce.

A special thank you to the staff at Colfax Rehabilitation Center for treating Sidney as family during his time there. We want you to know he truly loved the time he spent with you all. To the staff at Aggie’s Country Living; you have been nothing short of amazing since Dad’s arrival. We couldn’t have asked for better care for our Dad/Grandpa. He loved you all and will continue to watch over you. We would also like to thank Hospice and Pastor Mamy, of Colfax Lutheran Church, for spending time with Sidney and being there for him as he gained his angel wings.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, at Colfax Lutheran Church, 600 Balsam St., Colfax, with Rev. Mamy Ranalvoson officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. up until time of service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax.

Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com