Gary R. Mathison, age 85, of St. Paul Park, MN. passed away peacefully while surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Gary was born July 19, 1938, in St. Paul, Minnesota. On August 6, 1966, he was united in marriage with his beloved wife, Elizabeth. Gary and Betty enjoyed taking Caribbean cruises together each year. He retired from 3M Chemolite as a furnace operator for 39 years. Gary was a car enthusiast and kept everything meticulous.

Gary is preceded in death by wife, Betty; parents, Marcus and Anna; brothers, Roland and Marcus Leroy (Donna). Survived by daughter, Brenda (Jonathan) Esterly; brother, Kent (Marlene); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Newport United Methodist Church, 1596 11th Ave., Newport, MN 55055. Inurnment will follow at Newport Cemetery, Newport, MN.

Arrangements with Kok Funeral Home www.kokfuneralhome.com 651-459-2483