SHOWING RESPECT — Six-year-old Lincoln Brandenburg of Downing took offhis cowboy hat and placed it on his chest during the singing of the National Anthem prior to the start of the Friday night, August 18 performance of the 2023 St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo in Glenwood City. —photo by Shawn DeWitt

