Fire Consumes Garage

FIRE DESTROYED A THREE-CAR GARAGE on the David and Joan Bartz home along County Highway Q in the Town of Tiffany Monday afternoon. Bartz stated that he had just parked his ATV in the garage and he thought that the machine may have started on fire. The garage was some distance from their home, but heat from the fire caused some of the siding on the home to melt. The Glenwood City Fire Department responded to the fire, but the garage was already down when they arrived. —photo by Joan Bartz