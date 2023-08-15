Saddle up, it’s Rodeo Time!!

GLENWOOD CITY — The summer is quickly passing by, but there is still one of the St. Croix Valley’s greatest events ahead! The St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo, brings top notch RAM Rodeo to the St. Croix County Fairgrounds, Glenwood City, August 18 and 19 with 7:30 p.m. performances once again! Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and the performances will take place rain or shine.

No rodeo would be complete without Rodeo Royalty! This year we have the pleasure of hosting Miss Teen Rodeo Wisconsin, Ashley Johnson! A special feature of this year’s rodeo is the pageant for the 2023 Miss Rodeo Wisconsin. Pageant events on Friday, August 19 include horsemanship at 6 p.m. Events on Saturday, August 20 include a fashion show at 2 p.m. and the coronation at 7 p.m. during the Saturday evening rodeo performance. Both the fashion show and the horsemanship contest are open to the public.

In addition to the thrill of watching professional cowboys compete on the rough stock furnished by the famed Barnes Rodeo Stock Company, there are added attractions for the entire family, particularly junior wranglers which include mutton bustin’, sponsored by Bernard’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, testing the ability of junior wranglers to ride sheep. Each night, starting at 4:30 p.m., there will be a buck off for all entrants who must be 5 or older and weigh 55 pounds or less. The top 10 entrants in the buck off will compete in the rodeo performance. Winners of the main event receive an engraved western buckle. While helmets are provided, entrants are encouraged to bring their own bicycle or equivalent helmet and maybe a change of clothes.

In addition to mutton bustin’, youth can participate in the nickel scramble and stick rodeo. Fantasy Corral is bringing their collection of exotic petting animals and, for a charge, offering pony rides. Be sure to come by 4:30 pm to take full advantage of the junior wrangler competition.

The St. Croix County fair board and Dean LeMay, chairman of the rodeo committee, extend a warm welcome to all of our guests, in particular current and former military members who, with valid ID, receive a $3 discount at the gate. LeMay would like everyone to know that the show will go on rain or shine, “nothing is more fun than watching bronc riding, steer wrestling and bull riding in the mud!”

Tickets will sold at the gate the day of event: $18 for adults, $12 for children 5-12, and 4 and under will be free.