Richard Earl Shackleton “Dick”

Richard E. Shackleton “Dick”, age 79 of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Dove Health Care in Eau Claire, WI.

He was born April 15, 1944, to Perry and Genevieve (Bliven) Shackleton at home in Holcombe WI.

Richard married Lois Elaine Jackson on October 19, 1963, in Knapp WI. They were blessed with five children, Thomas Richard, Josephine Ann, Marcia Elaine, Rebecca Sue, and Dustin Perry.

Dick was an entrepreneur, he started and owned several businesses, Shackleton Sales and Service, Dick Shackleton Bulldozing, and Dick Shackleton Auto Sales. At the age of 60 along with his son Dustin he started Shackleton Tree Service that has continued to thrive under Dustin’s ownership.

Dick spent several years driving semi-truck across the USA including a big trip hauling an excavating machine to Wasilla Alaska. He also enjoyed many trips out west hunting.

Dick was never without a story to tell, a song to sing, or some place to go. He loved people and loved to visit. He was never bothered when you just stopped by, and he assumed it was okay when he did the same. Dick enjoyed hanging out at the shop with his brothers and friends working on cars, playing practical jokes on each other, or getting a car ready for the demolition derby at the Dunn County Fair. To his family, summer in the 70’s was not complete without going to watch him in the Demo Derby. Dick loved family cookouts and a good bonfire. He was known for his delicious burgers and jalapeno poppers.

Dick is survived by his wife Lois; children Josie (Dan) Hughes, Marcia Thompson, Becky (Bruce) Mann, and Dustin (Erin) Shackleton; grandchildren Thomas (Riley) Thompson, Luke (Sarah) Thompson, Wesley and Samuel Thompson, Tucker and Ashley Mann, Zachary and Ryan Shackleton; great grandchildren Jackson, Nathan, and Julia Thompson. He is further survived by brothers Raymond (Millie) Shackleton, Stan (Pam) Shackleton, Daniel (Wendy) Shackleton; sister Dora Black (Tom White) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son Thomas Richard Shackleton; parents Perry and Genevieve Shackleton; brothers Robert, Don, and David; sisters Viola Hansen and Jane Wolf; and father and mother-in-law Clifford and Vila Jackson.

