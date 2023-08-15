Marion E. Knutson, 86, passed away, August 11, 2023, at Azura Memory Care, 4811 Bullis Farm Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Marion Ellen Gotliebson was born June 15, 1937, to Gisle and Ellen Gotliebson. She grew up on a dairy farm in Colfax, Wisconsin. She had three brothers and two sisters. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1955.

Marion married Benjamin Steinkraus October 1955. They had three children, Beverly, David, and Gloria. They resided in Ripon, WI. Marion worked on and off at Ripon Foods Inc. (Rippin’ Good Cookies). Marion was known as a great cook and baker. However Benny’s German family and friends often apologized for eating her Norwegian pastries (sandbakkels, krumkaka, etc.) before she had a chance to finish them—before they were filled with custard or creams.

After Ben passed away in 1968, Marion and children moved to Altoona, WI, in order to be closer to Marion’s parents and family. She started working for Wisconsin Bell (later AT&T) in 1969. She worked as an Operator, in Long Distance, in the Construction Department, and in the Engineering Department. Marion loved her work and was a valued employee—so much so that after first retiring, she was asked to come back to work for a few more years. She ceased working for the phone company at the end of 1994.

Marion married Curtiss Knutson October 1975 and moved to his farm in Colfax, WI. She continued working for AT&T. Marion joined a women’s bowling league. Marion and Curt joined a couple’s bowling league and a golf league. Marion rejoined and became very active at her childhood church, Holden Lutheran. She served on various committees and served as the Sunday School Superintendent, including organizing the annual Sunday School Christmas Program for many years, allowing her to combine her love for small children and music.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin Steinkraus and husband Curtiss Knutson; her parents Gisle and Ellen Gotliebson; her brother Gaylon Gotliebson; and her daughter-in-law Sang Sun Steinkraus.

She is survived by her children Beverly Christianson, David (Ivy) Steinkraus; Gloria (Kirk) Kwallek. By her grandchildren Sadra (Josh) Isaacs; Abra Christianson; Samantha (Cody Johnson) Steinkraus; Ryan (Lindsay) Corder; and Jeremy (Kelsey) Corder. By her great grandchildren Thorin and Bodhi Isaacs; Raleigh and Benjamin Corder; Henry Corder. By her brothers Earl and Stanley Gotliebson; her sisters Ruth (Jim) Casper; Sharon (Greg) Lind. By her sisters-in-law Grace (Don) Elvers, Charlotte Steinkraus; Pat Knutson. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 East Railroad Avenue, Colfax, WI, with Synod Authorized Minister Donald Knutson officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.. Burial was at Holden Lutheran Cemetery, Colfax, WI immediately following the service. And a luncheon was served at Little Slice of Italy, 501 Main Street, Colfax, immediately following the service.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family wishes to express thanks to the staff at Azura Memory Care for the love and care they provided to Marion. We also want to thank Miranda and Katie from Mayo Hospice for the loving care.

Arrangements were entrusted to Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax. Online condolences for Marion’s family may be left at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.