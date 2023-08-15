All Fired Up! Boyceville Cucumber Festival August 18-20

By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville Community Fire Department is celebrating 75 years — and the Boyceville Cucumber Festival is ready to celebrate Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 18 to 20.

Golden Pickle Clues will be posted on the Boyceville Community Action Club’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. daily.

Pickle Central on Main Street will be open Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with festival t-shirts, pickle creations, pickle novelties, a homemade pickle contest, pickle eating contest and general information.

Community wide thrift sales will be located throughout Boyceville for the Cucumber Festival.

The Vendors-R-Us Vendor Fair will feature Flippin’ Good Chicken.

Big Ash Pizza (wood fired pizza) will be at the Cucumber Festival from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Boyceville Ambulance Corn Feed will be on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other vendors will include Captain PJ’s Barbecue, What’s Your Scoop, and Vallarta Tacos.

Trinity Lutheran Church will have a pie and lunch social on Sunday.

Friday

The Cucumber Festival kicks off Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Rock n’ Roll to Go Entertainment Inflatables on Main Street that will include a Jump House, Fire Truck Slide, Eliminator, Spiderman Obstacle, DJ Entertainment and cotton candy and Sno Cones.

At 6 p.m. is the Kick-Off Party at the Buck-Shot Backyard.

The 75th Anniversary Fire Truck Parade starts at 7 p.m. Friday.

Also at 7 p.m. is the high school football game between Boyceville and Independence/Gilmanton.

And at 7 p.m. Friday, the Menomonie Blue Caps will play the Afton Red Socks in a game of Vintage Base Ball.

From 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday, “Ranger Rudy and the Swinging Wingtips” will be playing at the tent on Main Street.

Saturday

The Cucumber Festival picks up again Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. with the 22nd Annual Cucumber 5K/1 mile Run-Walk that starts at Boyceville Middle School.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the 13th Annual Car Show will take place on Main Street sponsored by TMS Tire & Auto.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bingo! will be at the Main Street tent.

From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Rock N’ Roll to Go Entertainment will feature the Jump House, Fire Truck Slide, Eliminator, Spiderman Obstacle, Kiddiepillar, Axe Throwing. DJ Entertainment and cotton candy and Sno Cones.

At noon, the Bean Bag Tournament starts on Main Street at the Buck-Shot Bar.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the Pickle Eating Contest begins on Main Street.

Also at 2 p.m. Saturday is the Cucumber Crunch Demo Derby at the Boyceville Fire Department pulling track.

The Tractor Parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Main Street Saturday evening.

From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting, there will be a hot air balloon launch at the Boyceville Municipal Airport.

At dusk on Saturday, weather permitting, there will be the Hot Air Balloon Glow at the Boyceville Municipal Airport.

From 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, “Indecent Proposal” will play live music at the Main Street tent.

Sunday

The Boyceville Airport Pancake Breakfast and Candy Drop, sponsored by the Airport Booster Club, will take place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Trinity Lutheran Church will have a pie and lunch social.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Boyceville FFA Alumni Chicken Dinner will be on Main Street.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Rock N’ Roll To Go Entertainment will feature the Jump House, Fire Truck Slide, Eliminator and Photo Booth, Spiderman Obstacle, Kiddiepillar & Axe Throw, Bungee Jumper, DJ Entertainment, cotton candy and Sno Cones.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Parade will start led by the Boyceville Community Fire Department as Grand Marshals.

Following the parade there will be JJ Stoner live music at the Main Street tent.

There also will be a pedal tractor pull on Main Street.

Duck races will be held on Tiffany Creek.