Crash at D and DD leaves two injured

GLENWOOD CITY — Two were injuredin a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road D and DD on August 7th. According to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office the “County Emergency Communications received multiple 911 calls at 6:14 am that morning for a crash at this intersection. Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Glenwood City Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene for reports of injuries and roadway blockage. St. Croix County Highway Department maintenance truck was in the area and assisted with emergency light until deputies and first responders arrived.

“Initial investigations indicate that a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ryan Seichter of Tomah, WI was north bound on County Road D while a (green) GMC Sierra driven by Edwin Ehlers of Boyceville was westbound on County Road DD approaching County Road D. The GMC Sierra failed to stop at the stop sign of County Road DD at County Road D striking the Chevrolet in the passenger side door. The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Silverado were transported by Glenwood City EMS to a local hospital. The driver of the GMC was seen and cleared at the scene by Glenwood City EMS. The occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Dense Fog in the area may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

“The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Glenwood City Fire and EMS, and the St. Croix Department. The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.”