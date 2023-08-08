Frank J. Bammert, age 76 of Menomonie, WI passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI. He was born May 24, 1947 in Menomonie, WI.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Celebrant Teresa Pejsa officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Knapp, WI.

