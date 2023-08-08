Dwight Walter Reese, age 81, passed away at Solara Hospital in Harlingen Texas on July 24, 2023.

Dwight was born on February 15, 1942, in Porterville California, and was the oldest son to Walter and Violet (Tucker) Reese.

Dwight served in the United States Army from 1962-1965. He was stationed overseas in Spain where he worked as a Construction Machine Operator.

After his discharge from the Army, Dwight married Kathleen Tuttle and they had one daughter together, Lisa. Dwight’s marriage to Kathleen dissolved. He later married MaDonna (Maes) Luepke, and together they had one son, Duane. Dwight and Madonna shared forty six years of marriage before her passing.

Dwight began a career in Masonry while living in Wisconsin. He went to Nevada, Iowa to attend Masonry school. Upon leaving school, Dwight moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Dwight then relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada where he started Reese Masonry. In 1974, Dwight and Donna returned to Jefferson Iowa where he continued doing masonry and expanded into the concrete field as well. In 1993, Dwight and Donna moved to Cumberland Wisconsin. He continued to own and operate the business until his retirement in 2004.

Dwight was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada and hunting out west. Dwight also liked to travel. Alaska was a favorite place. He enjoyed Texas in the winter and Wisconsin in the summer.

It was in Texas that Dwight met a lovely lady, Juanita Wick. They spent the past two years dating one another and sharing many adventures with Juanita’s seven children and their families. We are grateful to Juanita for putting the spark back in Dwight’s blue eyes. Juanita was by his side unrelentlessly this past month. We are so thankful to her and her family for the kindness and support shared with all of us as well.

Dwight is preceded in death by the love of his life, Donna, his parents Walter and Violet, stepmother Rosie, stepsons Danny and Doug Luepke, stepdaughter Cindy Hetzel and sister-in-law MaryEllen Maes, mother-in-law and father-in-law August and Rosella Maes.

He survived by his daughter Lisa (Dan) Smith of Glenwood City; son Duane (Julie) Reese of Cumberland; stepdaughters Sandy (Rod) Holldorf of River Falls, Debbie (Jim) Gese of Hugo Minnesota; brothers Terry (Jeri) Reese of Jefferson Iowa, and Dan Reese of Washington, sister-in-law Marlene Kerr of Glenwood City; brother-in-law Mark (Audrey) Maes of Glenwood City; 2 grandchildren Jackie (Caleb) Jensen, Matthew (Helen) Smith; 11 step grandchildren: Heather Reidinger, Kelly Holldorf, Kristy (Erik) Hall, Nicholas (Ingrid) Stoner, Rob (Lisa) Stoner, Brett (Amy Schutts) Johnson, Brandon (Leah Larson) Hetzel, Amanda Peabody; Jenny Pruden, Mike (Laura) Gese, Matt (Francis Rodriguez) Gese; 6 great grandchildren Axel, Blake and Rhett Jensen and Roger, Eric and Tayva Smith; 13 step great-grandchildren: Henry and Harrison Reidinger, Alex, Christian and Jackson Hall; Kayla and Brendan Hanke, Hanna Pruden, Caroline and Ian Gese, Alana Beltran¸ Leah Correa, DellaRae Johnson and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Our family wishes to thank Dwight’s friends at the RV Parks in Rio Hondo, Texas and at Staples Lake in Wisconsin for their assistance and support. Thank you to Deb Leithauser for her time spent in Texas with us. We thank the CVICU Medical teams at Harlingen Medical Center and the Pulmonology/Rehabilitation teams at Solara Hospital as well. We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to each of you, our family, and friends, for being the rocks we all could lean on during this very sad time.

Dwight will be honored with three Celebrations of Life. The first celebration will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Glenwood City Community Center located at 217 W. Oak St., Glenwood City, WI 54013 from 3-7 p.m. A prayer and military honor dedication will be held at 4 p.m. with a light meal following. The second celebration will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Jefferson Community Golf Course Clubhouse. The Clubhouse is located at 501 Greenwood Rd., Jefferson Iowa from 3-7 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. A light meal will be served afterwards. The final celebration will be held at the We RV Park in Rio Hondo, Texas at a date to be later determined in January, 2024.