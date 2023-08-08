Remembering Doug “Digger” Robinson: A Life Defined by Generosity

In the heart of Chetek, a shining soul, Doug Robinson, graced us with his presence for several wonderful years. From the moment he entered this world on August 17, 1963, it was clear that he was destined to carve out a life filled with love and adventure. Doug’s passion for life knew no bounds.

An exceptional storyteller, Doug had the uncanny ability to captivate any room with his animated tales. Those who had the privilege of listening to his anecdotes were treated to a magical journey through his experiences and cherished memories. As an active member within the AMVET community, Doug was part of the Honor Guard, Kid’s Ice Fishing Tournaments, and Chicken Feeds.

Doug’s journey was made even more remarkable by the love and joy he brought to his family. He leaves behind a legacy of love, survived by his devoted partner Shirley “Sam” Maki, his beloved children, Tyler (Lyndsy) Robinson, Cory (Antoinette) Robinson, and Cade (Savannah) Smith, his cherished siblings, Jolene (Lavern) Laberee, Dan (Nancy) Robinson, Sheila (Robert) Rudack, and Marsha Baker. Doug also had three adoring grandkids, Kalliegh Robinson, Natalyn Bourdeau, and Dean Robinson, along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Barb, and younger sister, Bonnie.

The chapters of Doug’s life were filled with laughter, love, and moments that will forever be etched in our hearts. As we gather to honor and bid farewell to our dear friend, the memorial service will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023, 11:00a, at the Chetek VFW, Post 10331, 102 Douglas Street, Chetek, WI 54725.

In remembrance of Doug’s generous spirit, the family kindly requests that, instead of flowers, contributions be made to the Chetek VFW, Post 10331. Let’s keep his giving legacy alive by supporting a cause close to his heart.

As we navigate through this difficult time, let us find comfort in the memories we shared, the joy he brought into our lives, and the lasting impact he had on each of us. Doug’s spirit will forever guide us on our own journeys, inspiring us to live life to the fullest.

Together, let’s celebrate the life of Doug Robinson – a true master of his craft, a treasured individual, and a positive influence for us all.

With heartfelt gratitude and love,

The Robinson Family

The Burnham-Ours Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.