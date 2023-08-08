Allen Hoff, Jr., of Knapp, passed away on August 1, 2023 in Rochester, Minnesota surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer. Allen was born on June 14, 1942 to Allen Sr., and Myrtle (Earl) Hoff. In 1955, they moved to the home farm where Allen spent the rest of his life farming, and watching his sons, Allen (Rocky) and Joshua follow in his footsteps. He attended Best Valley School and Knapp School and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1960.

On November 5, 1977, he married Elaine Hayden. They officially met at square dancing. Their first date was on Valentine’s Day. Allen brought her a box of chocolates and they went to the movies together. They spent their time square dancing and playing cards, and once Allen and Joshua were born, they spent their time raising their boys and spending time together at home.

Allen always had a story to tell, a farm report or the upcoming weather to talk about. Usually they were told over a cup of tea or milk with him in his flannel shirt. He enjoyed just sitting, drinking tea and reading the newspaper or searching Webtv back in the day. He loved being home, helping with chores or talking with the neighbors, or collecting four leaf clovers and pressing them in random books. He didn’t venture too far from home, as his true peace was there with his family.

Although he didn’t say it much, his love was seen with fist bumps with his grandson, the squeeze of his hand in the last few days or the funny looks when making a joke. His memory will continue on in his family and friends.

Allen is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elaine; his sons, Allen (Megan) and Joshua and grandson, Leo. He is further survived by his sister, Dianne (Wendell) Andrews, sisters in law Sally Janssen, Anne Marie Hoff, Marie Hayden, close friend Bob Fizel and many nieces and nephews and other extended family.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Alana, brother Terry, his in-laws Robert & Lucille Hayden, sisters-in-law Evelyn Schoenoff, Vivian Hayden and brothers-in-law Kenneth, Vernon, and Glenn Hayden, and Chuck Schoenoff.

A visitation was held at Anderson Funeral Home, Glenwood City on Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m., with a service following at 6 p.m. The burial was held at Downing Cemetery on Monday, August 7, 2023.