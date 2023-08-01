Ronald John Aeschliman, age 76, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Ron was the third son to Glen and Gladys (Warner) Aeschliman. He was born November 8, 1946, in Ladysmith, WI and grew up in Turtle Lake and then moved to the Glenwood City area. Ron married Susan Meyer on August 19, 1967, and raised five children: Robert, Rhonda, Rebecca, Renea, and Rita.

Ron spent his early years farming and working for Friday Canning Corp. After selling the farm, he decided to give over-the-road semi driving a go. He enjoyed seeing the sites the country had to offer. He drove for around twenty-five years with most of those years with Millis Transfer of Black River Falls. After Ron retired from driving, he needed to keep busy, so he found a job working at the Glenwood City Carwash. Ron was a meticulous man and kept the carwash as spotless as the cars that drove through it. Ron had a big heart and would help anyone with any kind of project. He loved his family with all his heart and will be greatly missed.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents Glen and Gladys (Warner) Aeschliman, stepfather William Warner, and sister Carolyn Winberg. He is survived by children Robert (Roberta) Aeschliman, Rhonda Hill, Rebecca (Mike) Mumm, Renea Aeschliman, and Rita Wittmer; grandchildren Christopher Aeschliman, Michael (Jackie) Aeschliman, Laura Aeschliman, Melanne (Nate) Irwin, Marissa (John Butterfuss) Hill, Evan Hill, Brady Mumm, Dayne Mumm, Nicole Nogal, Peyton Nogal, Zachary Wittmer and Spencer Wittmer; great grandchildren Kinsley Aeschliman, Ava Aeschliman, Bailey Aeschliman, Liam Irwin, and Mason Butterfuss; former spouse Susan Meyer; his brothers Melvin Aeschliman, Clarence (Karen) Aeschliman, Leonard (Rosetta) Aeschliman, Marvin (Nancy) Aeschliman and Randy Aeschliman; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The visitation will be on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, Wisconsin. A private family interment will be at a later date at St. John’s Cemetery in the Township of Forest.

Anderson Funeral Home of Glenwood City is assisting the family.