Elda Johanna (Boldt) Marvin was born April 8th 1927, and received into her lords arms on July 27, 2023 at a wonderful 96 years young. She was born in Edgar, Wisconsin the 7th child of Louis and Clara (Blasberg) Boldt. She was baptized and confirmed at St John’s Lutheran church in the town of Wien. The family then moved to Unity, then Colby where she graduated from and went to work in Marshfield for Lang & Scherman, Woolworths and Knotts insurance agency. She loved roller skating and going to the Eagles Club where she met Charles Marvin.

Charles and Elda got married on July 7, 1948 at St. Matthews Lutheran in Marshfield now, Faith Lutheran. They moved to Milwaukee so Chuck could go to engineering school. Together they raised eight children Diane (Leland) Ternes Knapp, WI; Wanda (Kenneth) Jennings, Neillsville, WI; Kathleen (Bert) Tozer, Bloomer, WI; Lois (John) Fisk, Clintonville, WI; Christine (Al) Kabus, Eau Claire, WI; Robert (Kay) Marvin, Mesa, AZ; Brian (Danette) Marvin, Colfax, WI; Michael Marvin, Bloomer, WI

Elda worked for Sears in Neillsville, and in Menomonie. Chuck and Elda ran a restaurant in Neillsville called the Bo-Mar for a few years until they moved to the Colfax area where they helped stock the new Wal Mart store, Elda worked in the eatery in the store.

She loved her church family and was an officer in the Women of the ELCA group, also an officer for the Seniors club the Merry Mixers where she loved playing bingo with friends. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible school. She loved watching fireworks, sewing, enjoyed playing games with family especially scrabble which she played with her sister whenever she got the chance. She also loved putting puzzles together and watching wild animals around her home where she would see bears, deer, turkeys, ground hogs and lots of birds which were all fed by her.

Elda is survived by her eight children, 21 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Chuck, in-laws Charlie and Velma (Seabury) Marvin; brothers Arnold, Fredrick, and Carl; sisters Irma Laabs, Elfrieda Johnson, Ruth Boldt, Gertrude Baartz, and Dorothy Dallman, their husbands and wives. Also many cousins and nieces and nephews. One son in law Al Kabus, granddaughter Laura Babbitt-Hansen.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Norton Lutheran Church in Colfax, WI with Pastor Mamy Ranaivoson officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Norton Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Tainter, Dunn County, WI.

She will be missed by all.

