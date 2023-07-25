William “Bill” Paul Satter, 68, of Chippewa Falls passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI.

Bill was born on June 20, 1955 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls to Joseph and Lois (Schimmel) Satter.

Bill is survived by; one brother, Loren Satter of Bloomer, WI, one sister, Karen (Steven) Dahl of Elk Mound, WI, and numerous, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by; his parents, Joseph and Lois, one sister, Judith Secraw, and one brother, Dennis Satter.

A celebration of life will be held for Bill at The Grapevine Senior Center in Colfax, WI from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

Arrangements were entrusted to Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax.