Celia Mae Dresser, age 95, of Knapp, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Parkview Community Center Nursing Home in Woodville.

Celia was born January 27, 1928, the daughter of Thomas and Clara (Kegen) Thatcher in Stanton Township, Dunn County.

Celia attended the Meadow Brook Country School. On February 26, 1946, she married Delbert Dresser. Delbert and Celia were married for 51 years, and they resided in Knapp, WI. Celia enjoyed caring for others, her first job was a nursing assistant at Krueger’s Nursing Home in Knapp. She also worked many years at the local Knapp House Restaurant. Later in her life she provided homecare and cleaning for the elderly and families in the Knapp area.

As a member of the Knapp United Methodist Church, Celia sang in the choir, was a part of the ladies’ aid, and was always willing to prepare a cake for community funerals. Celia enjoyed her beautiful flowers, vegetable garden, yearly canning season and sharing her bounty with family and neighbors. Celia was an excellent cook. Birthdays were celebrated with homemade angel food cake and ice cream. At Christmas she gifted family and friends with fudge, pies, fruitcake and of course her signature donuts. She loved entertaining especially on her beautiful porch. Sitting in the porch swing taking in the sounds of summer was Celia’s favorite space to share with her guests. Celia had an amazing memory and told entertaining stories of family experiences and what she called “the good old days”.

For the past two and half years Celia lived at the Park View Community Nursing Home in Woodville, WI.

Our hearts are heavy as we look ahead to the days without her phone calls and stories, yet we are comforted knowing she is without pain in God’s loving care. Celia, we love you, we miss you and we have you in our heart … until we meet again.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Delbert, in 1997; Brothers, Calvin, and his wife, Avanell, Clifford, and his wife, Arlene, Van, and his wife, Ilo, James, Miles and his wife, Marie; Sisters, Marjorie, and her husband, Harold Smith, and Stella Thatcher; Delores McClelland and her husband, Allen, Jane Blacklock and husband Bud, Vera Dresser and her husband Harold; brother in laws, Sam Dresser and James Smith; dear friend, Manley Smith.

Survivors include Marvin and his wife, Beverly, Spring Valley; Lila Dresser, Knapp; and Patsy Smith, Downing; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Knapp United Methodist Church, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Hae Jin Bahng officiating. Burial will follow the service in Teegarden Cemetery, Knapp.

A gathering and lunch will be held after the funeral service at the Knapp Community Hall.