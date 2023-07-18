Terry Eugene Roswell, 83, of Austin, Texas, passed away on December 18, 2022. He was born on October 26, 1939 in Menomonie, Wisconsin, to Ernest Eugene Roswell and Thelma Vivian (Drinkwine) Roswell. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

As a child, Terry moved around the United States because of his father’s jobs, but he spent his senior year of high school in Colfax, Wisconsin. He said the people there were so welcoming and friendly, he loved it, and he considered Colfax to be his hometown. He graduated from CHS in 1957 and rarely missed a class reunion.

Terry was a lifelong athlete and sports enthusiast. He played football, basketball, and baseball as a teen and sometimes played each sport at a different high school in the same school year because his family moved. At age 17, he played a season of college football at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin. After college, he played in adult leagues for basketball, softball, bowling, and golf.

On December 17, 1960, he married his high school sweetheart, Rachel Ann Nelson in Sand Creek, Wisconsin. In January 1961, he began his service to our country in the Air Force Reserves as a medic.

In their early years, Terry and Rachel lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota where Terry worked as a draftsman in electronics design. He was proud to have been involved in many early electronic innovations including some for the U.S. space program.

In 1968, he followed his dream to start his own company. He went into the lumber business with his father-in-law, Bill Nelson, and the young family of four moved to Colfax and later Sand Creek, WI.

In 1972, the now family of five moved to Hudson, Wisconsin, and Terry went back to work in St.Paul, Minnesota, in drafting and design engineering. He was eventually hired at 3M Company, where he enjoyed a long and successful career. He is credited with two patents for 3M including a self-contained breadboard wiring tool that he invented.

In 1985, 3M moved Terry and his family to Austin, Texas. He loved Austin and immediately felt at home in boots and cowboy hats.

After his retirement, he traveled extensively, played a lot of golf, and was very involved in the 3M Quarter Century and Retirees Club. He served as president of that organization from 2013-2014. He was a die-hard Texas Longhorns fan and had season tickets to Longhorn Men’s basketball for at least 30 years. He always looked good in burnt orange! He was a longtime member of Balcones Country Club where he golfed several times a week.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rachel Ann (Nelson) Roswell, his children, Tracy (Larry) Nolan of Round Rock, TX, Rick (Georganna) Roswell of La Vernia, TX, and Allison (George) Gutierrez of Austin, TX, his sister, Marita Burson of Sun City West, AZ, and his brother, Dick (Debbie) Roswell of Tallahassee, FL. His legacy is carried on by his eight grandchildren, Reagan Roswell, Annie Roswell, Victoria Gutierrez, Grayson Gutierrez, Luke Roswell, Nichole Nolan, Nataleigh Nolan, and Sean Nolan.

There will be a celebration of Terry’s life on Friday, August 4th at 6:00PM at Jake’s Supper Club E5690 County Rd. D, Menomonie, WI 54751. Please come out to see Rachel and the kids.