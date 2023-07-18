George and Joanne Loock

George Loock, 84, and his wife, Joanne (nee Werner) Loock, 81, passed away holding hands just six minutes apart on Monday, July 10, 2023 after injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Medford with Rev. Daniel Iwinski officiating. Burial followed at Evergreen Cemetery with military honors for George provided by the Medford Area Military Honors Team.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m., Sunday evening at Immanuel Lutheran Church and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m., Monday, all at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated and may go to Little Lambs Daycare or to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

George was born April 15, 1939 in Baldwin, Wisconsin to William and Esther (Jeske) Loock. He graduated from Baldwin High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army. Following his discharge from the military, George went to broadcasting school and moved to Medford to work at WIGM Radio where he worked for many years. George then drove truck for a bread company, then drove for Pernsteiner Trucking, worked at Phillips Plastics, and also drove coach bus for Krug’s.

He wore many hats and over the years, he refereed hundreds of local basketball games; enjoyed woodworking, fixing up old cars and John Deere tractors; got his pilot’s license; and loved riding the open road on his motorcycle. He was a member of the Medford American Legion Post 147.

Moving to Medford was fate as this was where he met his future bride, Joanne. The two were married on August 6, 1966 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Joanne was born October 3, 1942 in Medford to Milton and Margaret (Thomas) Werner. She graduated from Medford High School in 1960. She then moved to Minneapolis, MN where she worked as a stewardess for Northwest Airlines and was then transferred to Seattle.

In February of 1963, Joanne’s mother passed away suddenly, and Joanne moved back to the Medford area to help her father care for her younger siblings. She worked for the State Bank of Medford, and then for Tombstone Pizza until her retirement. She served currently as the Town of Chelsea Treasurer.

She enjoyed flower gardening, quilting, crafting, their cat, Pallet, and riding motorcycle with George.

They are survived by George’s siblings, Marvin Loock of Baldwin, Ethelyn (Max) Ihrke of Hammond, MaryAnn (Richard) Durban of Kentucky; Joanne’s siblings, Jerry (Mary) Werner, Janet (Daniel) Haenel, Jeff (Char) Werner, all of Medford; and many nieces and nephews.

They were preceded in death by their parents; and George’s brother, Wayne.

Hemer-Pickerign Funeral & Cremation Services of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com.