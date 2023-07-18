Barn in The U.S.A.: St. Croix County Fair starts today

By LeAnn R. Ralph

GLENWOOD CITY — Under the theme “Barn in the U.S.A.,” the St. Croix County Fair begins today, July 19, with the judging of exhibits, and runs through Sunday, July 23.

Starting at noon today, Cultural Arts, Plant & Soil Science, Woodworking and Flower & House Plants exhibits in Exhibit Building No. 1 will be judged.

Judging that started at noon today also includes Animal-Science Non-Animal, Electricity, and In-Depth & Youth Leadership in Croix Court Tent B.

Other judging that began at noon includes Early Childhood, Family & Child Development & Home Environment, Clothing and Knitting & Crocheting, also in Croix Court Tent B.

Judging at noon today also started for Mechanical Projects & Computers and Natural Resource Science & Naturespace in Exhibit Building No. 9.

Judging continues Thursday at 1 p.m. with Theater Arts/Music in Croix Court Tent B.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, the Junior Sheep Show starts in Multi-Species Building No. 16.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, the Junior Goat Show takes place in Multi-Species Building No. 16.

Friday morning, judging continues at 8 a.m. with the Beef Show in Arena Building No. 17.

At 9 a.m. Friday, the Junior Rabbit & Cavies Show will start in Tent F.

Also Friday at 9 a.m., the Junior Trail Horse Class will be held in Upper Arena No. 23.

Friday at noon, the Junior Swine Shows starts in Multi-Species Building No. 16.

The Junior Horse Gymkhana begins at 1 p.m. Friday in Lower Arena No. 24.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Junior Horse Dressage & Jumper Show begins in Upper Area No. 23.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, the Dairy Show begins at Arena Building No. 17.

Also at 9 a.m. Saturday, the Junior Poultry Show begins in Tent F.

The Junior Horse Pleasure Show begins at 8 a.m. Sunday in Lower Arena No. 24.

Sunday at noon will be the Exotic Animal Show in Arena Building No. 17.

Parking

Parking at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds is $8 for daily parking or a four-day parking permit can be purchased for $20.

The four-day parking permit is good for Thursday through Sunday and is available Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the fair office or at the gates.

Admission to the fair is free.

An ATM is available at the fairgrounds.

A more detailed schedule of all events can be found at www.stcroixcofair.com.

Midway

Badgerland Midways opens Thursday at 1 p.m. and features Bargain Night.

The midway opens Friday at 1 p.m., Saturday at noon and is open Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. with Dollar Holler.

Tickets are $3 each or 20 for $40.

A MEGAband is good all days, anytime, and is $50 in advance or $60 at the ticket booth.

Daily bands are good for any one day and are $30 in advance or $35 at the ticket booth on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Entertainment

All-week entertainment at the St. Croix County Fair includes Pickles the Clown (walk around entertainment), Ninja Anywhere Obstacle Course, Nick’s Barnyard Adventures & Kids Show, Fantasy Corral Petting Zoo, and Croix the Cow Hunt.

Thursday

The 4-H Style Show & Key Awards will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

A Talent Show will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday. For more information or to pre-register, contact Nancy Burman at 715-222-4244.

The WHPA Horse Pull is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, with weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for heavy and light classes. Classes are 3200# and Heavies.

Admission for the horse pull is $5 plus parking. Children 12 and under are free.

For more information, contact Josh Wick at 715-308-7608.

Friday

Dress-A-Calf is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 21.

The Kiddie Tractor Pull will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday in front of the Multi-Species Livestock Barn.

At 1 p.m., George of the Juggle will perform comedy magic and juggling.

At 2 p.m., Monty’s Traveling Reptile Show will be held.

At 7 p.m. Friday at Croix Court, the WhiteSidewalls will perform a Rock n’ Roll Review.

In the Tiffany Creek Events Area at 7 p.m., the Glenwood City FFA Alumni Tractor & Truck Pull will take place.

Admission is $10 for adults, plus parking for the truck and tractor pull. Children ages 7 to 12 are $5, and children 6 and under are free.

For information about the truck and tractor pull, contact Dillan McGee at 715-646-0612.

From 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, The Weekenders will perform at the Tiffany Creek Pavilion.

Beer Garden beverage tents will be at the Tiffany Creek Pavilion north of the horse arena, and a beer tent will be at Tiffany Creek during paid events.

Saturday

Mutton’ Bustin’ starts at noon in the horse arena on Saturday.

The String Showdown, Dueling String Duo, will perform at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

At 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., George of the Juggle, comedy magic and juggling, will perform.

At 5 p.m. Saturday will be the 715 Motor Sports and Promotion Demo Derby.

Admission for the demolition derby is $10 for adults plus parking, $5 for children ages 7 to 12, and children ages 6 and under are free.

A pit pass sells for $15 plus admission.

For more information contact Tim Myer at 507-421-1521.

Registration for the demolition derby is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction, where only selected, high-quality beef, sheep, swine and meat goats will be offered, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Moon Drive will be playing from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Tiffany Creek Pavilion.

The Memories 35th Anniversary Musical Variety Show will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday

A Non-Denominational Church Service with The Memories begins at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 23.

The Salute to Veterans takes place at 10:30 a.m.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Ole & Elmer, musical comedy, will perform.

Also at 11 a.m. Sunday will be mud volleyball.

At 1 p.m. Sunday will be the Blue Ribbon Bundt® Contest.

At 2 p.m. Sunday will be the Fairest of the Fair Coronation at the Croix Court stage.

Prohibited

Firearms and carry-ons also are not allowed at the fair.

No dogs or pets are allowed at the St. Croix County Fair.

Service animals are welcome.