Robert “Bob” “Jukebox Bobby” Kitch was born December 18, 1946, in Red Wing, MN to Robert and Monica (Brandtner) Kitch. He died peacefully at his home in Colfax, WI on June 30, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Joan of Colfax and sister Nancy Sobottka of Palm Desert, CA., stepchildren Tracy Connell (Mike Flatland) of Winter, WI, Bryan Bengtson of Downing, WI, Scott and Nichole Bengtson of Woodville, WI and Katie and Cliff Hitz of Downing, WI. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter Diana Lynn and his parents.

Bob lived most of his life in the Ellsworth/River Falls area. He was a graduate of Ellsworth High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Bob was a truck driver for many years.

A memorial service will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI at a later date.

