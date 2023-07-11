Carly Louise Richardson, 24, of Colfax, WI, passed away unexpectedly on June 29th, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI. She was born on October 19th, 1998 to Todd & Andrea Richardson.

Carly was a very sweet and special soul who faced many challenges throughout her life, but despite those challenges she worked hard and never let them affect her. She had a love for life that could not be matched.

She had one of the biggest hearts. Her smile and her contagious laugh could brighten anyone’s day. Carly loved animals, especially her cats Dennis & Tommy and her family dogs Mickey & Ozzy. She loved anything that involved crafts. From making bracelets and necklaces to attending craft shows. Her love for sweets was well known. Even if she said she was “not hungry” she would never say no to ice cream or a slice of cake.

We will deeply miss our precious Carly who enriched and made our lives better with her presence. Carly touched so many lives in her short 24 years of life. She is survived by her mother, Andrea Richardson, brother Cody & Megan (Loew) Richardson, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family & friends. Carly is preceded in death by her father, Todd Richardson, maternal grandparents Wallace & Martha Mielke, and paternal grandparents Rod & Mary (Dahlstrom) Richardson.

A Celebration of Life for Carly will take place on August 5th, 2023 at the White Pines Pavilion 9832 Cty Hwy SS, Bloomer, WI from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

