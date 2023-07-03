Joel Philip Schroeder of Sedona, Arizona and formerly of Downing, Wisconsin, died of sudden heart failure at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale MN on June 27 at the age of 49. He was born in Menomonie, Wisconsin minutes after his twin brother, Jeremy. The twins were born on their mother’s birthday. Joel was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran church in Boyceville, Wisconsin. In 1992 he graduated from Glenwood City High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society, the band and the choir. He later graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire with a degree in Management Information Systems.

Joel worked in the Minneapolis area and also in Door County, WI, Crystal River, Fl, Richfield, MN and in Phoenix and Sedona, AZ. He often funded his travels with employment as a waiter in fine dining restaurants. He enjoyed travel and being in the outdoors, gardening, taking long hikes and cooking. He sometimes held an adventure-type job like being a kayaking guide or a chaser of hot air balloons. He wrote this about himself in his Linkedin profile; it speaks to the gracious person he was. “I genuinely care for people. I want to help them in any way that I can, whether it be as simple as opening a door for someone or helping an individual work through a major life transition.”

He married the love of his life, Angela Englund on July 1, 2017 in Clear Lake, WI. The couple lived in Sedona, Arizona. For a time, they co-owned Copper Canyon Lapidary, a company that traded unique stones throughout the world. More recently, he was employed by Sockeye Consulting of Anchorage, Alaska as a Senior Application/Software Developer.

Joel is preceded in death by his infant sister, Jinean, his grandparents, Phil and Doris Herdahl of Boyceville, WI and Alvin and Verba Schroeder of Glenwood City, WI. He is survived by his wife, Angela Englund, his parents, John and JoAnne Schroeder of Downing, WI and his in laws, Ricky and Char Englund of Grand Rapids, MN, also brothers Jeff (Jennifer) of Prescott, AZ. Jeremy Schroeder of Downing, WI and a sister Janel Schachtner of New Richmond, WI and his brother-in-law Nicholis Englund of White Bear, MN. Joel was very close to his nieces and nephews: Logan and Riley Schachtner, Alexis Cran, Trenton and Megan Schroeder, Zachery Alberts, Dominic and Landon Englund and his great nephew, Grayson Alberts and also his aunts, uncles and his cousins, especially Veronika Grace of Sedona.

On Saturday, July 29th at 4:00 PM, a Celebration of Joel’s life will be held at the Pine Point Campground in Clear Lake Park in Clear Lake, WI.

Anderson Funeral Home, Glenwood City is assisting the family with arrangements. www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com