Rickie S. Benck, age 61 of New Haven Township, Dunn County, WI, died unexpectedly at his home on June 9, 2023.

Rickie Steven Benck was born on December 9, 1961 in Martin, MN the son of Larry & Karen (Larsen) Benck. He moved with his family to Wisconsin, growing up on and helping on several farms around the state. Rickie was a self taught mechanic who helped the small farmers repair and maintain their equipment. Over the years he worked as a mechanic at Strohbusch Badger Sales in Woodville, before owning and operating his own Black Bear Repair in Clear Lake, WI. He was currently employed at Anibus Silo and Equipment in Durand, WI. Rickie was married to Shari K. Paulson on August 21, 2002 and together made their home in New Haven Township. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, gardening and bird watching. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

He is survived by his wifeShari Benck, Clear Lake, WI, sons and daughter: Michael (April) Benck, Dallas, WI; Tommy Benck, Cumberland, WI; Cody (Maxine) Benck, Barron, WI; Brandon Paulson, Menomonie, WI; Shawnna Paulso, Clear Lake, WI; grandchildren: Jeremy Benck, Bentley Benck, Cali Knoll & Enzley Benck, Kimber Benck, Emma Benck & Everly Benck; brothers: Dave Benck, Ronnie Benck, John Benck, Gary Benck; sister: Jean Benck

There will be a Celebration of Rickie’s life at a later date.

