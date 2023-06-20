Merwyn Harold Schillinger, age 90, of Cumberland, WI, passed away on June 10, 2023 with family by his side. Merwyn was born on January 4, 1933 to parents Fred and Rose (Kalkbrenner) Schillinger. He attended school at Spring Valley and after graduating he enlisted in the Marines, and served his country for three years. Upon his return he became a police officer in New Richmond before taking a job at Ford, where he worked for 32 years.

Merwyn enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed trips to the casino with his wife Janice and the drive to get there. When he was younger, he enjoyed exploring the outdoors on his bicycle rides. When he got older, he enjoyed long drives and looking out at the scenery Wisconsin had to offer him. Family was very important to Merwyn and he enjoyed visiting his relatives down south and spending quality time with each of his children and grandchildren.

Merwyn will be dearly missed by his wife Janice, children Linda (Bob) Kuhn, Rick (Jeanne) Schillinger, Judy (Leon) Prinsen, Gary (Missy) Schillinger, step-kids Roxy Fischer, Nancy, Mary, Marvie, grandchildren Karissa, Jonathan, Brandon, Brittany, Jennifer, Christina, Sarah, Andrew, Angel, Andy, and Amanda, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and daughter Theresa (Jesus) Silva.

A service with military honors will be held on Saturday, July 8 at 1:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Hersey, WI. A gathering will be held starting at 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 330 in Wilson, WI.