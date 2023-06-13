Donald E. Roetter, 90, of Mondovi, WI passed away June 9th, 2023, at home surrounded by his family under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice. Don was born September 1, 1932, in Mondovi, WI. He was the son of Ernest and Esther (Heck) Roetter.

Don grew up on the family farm in Albany Township, Pepin County. He attended German Valley’s one room schoolhouse through 8thgrade and graduated from Mondovi High School in 1950. After high school Don continued to Dairy Farm. Don married Loretta Ralph on September 10, 1972, at Norton Lutheran Church in Colfax, Wi. Together they had 2 children, Karn and David.

Don was a lifelong farmer that loved animals and enjoyed making hay. When Don wasn’t tending to his crops or cattle, he enjoyed attending auctions, working on welding projects and moving dirt with his loader backhoe. He always had a project in the works.

Don is survived by his wife Loretta; children Karn (Matt) Mohn, David (Jennifer) Roetter; grandchildren Alex and Izzy Mohn, Trent Roetter; Niece Nancy (Erick) Vitalis; Nephew Clyde (Debbie) Gumbert

Don is preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Doris and Jerry Gumbert

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday June 15th, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mondovi, WI, with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating, burial will follow at German Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church, Mondovi, WI.

Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi, WI is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com