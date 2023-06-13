Dennis “Buck” Miller was tragically taken from us on March 26, 2023 in a house fire.

Dennis was born August 30, 1962 to William and Arnette Miller, he was the youngest of 4 boys, each born a year apart.

He grew up in Boyceville, WI and lived around the area most of his life.

Dennis was a talented carpenter and worked for many years sharing his skills. He enjoyed fishing, camping and also his beloved chows.

Dennis was a great story teller and always had a story to tell. The last time all four brothers were together was the day that Dennis married Penny.

Dennis is survived by his wife Penny, son Dennis Jr. (Harley Davis), step daughter Catrena Good, granddaughters Justice and Trinity Miller, step grandsons Seth, Mason and Weston, great granddaughter Carmen, brothers Pat and Tim (Connie) Miller, nephew Brian Miller, nieces Nicole Weber, Allison, Julie and Britney Miller (Andrew Foland).

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents William and Arnette Miller, brother Mike, sister Gretchen and stepson Travis Good.

A celebration of life service will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. at The Pumphouse in Downing, WI. On June 24th, 2023.

Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City assisted the family with arrangements.