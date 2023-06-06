St. Croix County deputy, New Richmond police officer involved in fatal Star Prairie shooting

STAR PRAIRiE — A pair of St. Croix County law enforcement officers were involved in the fatal shooting this past weekend.

The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 10:46 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of CTH CC, in Star Prairie Township. The caller advised that her husband was “out of control” and threatening to “bring his AR out”.

St. Croix County deputies and officers from the New Richmond Police Department arrived on scene and located the female caller outside of the residence. Officers on scene were advised there were still two juveniles inside the residence. The male subject was also inside and threatening officers. Deputies observed through the window that he had armed himself with a hunting rifle, and they were attempting to communicate with the subject.

The subject continued to make threats, and exited the residence with a long gun to confront the officers. A St. Croix County deputy and a New Richmond Officer fired their weapons, and the subject was struck. He died at the scene. No one else was injured

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Tyler Abel from rural New Richmond, WI.

In accordance with WI State Statute 175.47, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the criminal investigation into this incident. Once complete, the investigation case file will be turned over to the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The deputy and officer who were involved in this shooting have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation and the internal review.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. There will be more information released as it becomes available later in the week.