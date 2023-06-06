Michael Jon Marko age 60 of Colfax passed away at his home Wednesday, May 24th.

Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman and passed those traits along to his son. He also spent a few years in the United States Army.

Mike was preceded in death by parents Robert and Patricia Marko; siblings Danny Joe Marko, Jerry Marko, and Sandy Sarauer.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Eva Marko; children Michael (Kristi) Marko, Kari (Robert) Bourget; grandchildren Benjamin and Christopher; siblings Robert (Lori) Marko, Penny (Mike) Sturz, Christi (Tom) Wulf, Sue (Stanley) Sarauer, and Nicki (Greg) Waters, plus many nieces and nephews and families.

A celebration of life for Mike will take place June 10th, 2023 at White Birch Inn 1039 WI-64, Bloomer, WI 54724 from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.