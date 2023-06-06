Janet Marie (Hilson) Haines, age 85, of Colfax, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Janet was born on December 20, 1937, at home in Colfax, to Noel and Mildred (Joles) Hilson. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1955. She lived most of her life in Colfax.

Janet worked hard raising her four children as a single Mother. Her children were her pride and joy. She loved spending time with family and friends, reminiscing about “the good old days,” and socializing at local restaurants/coffee shops. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches, playing solitaire, and watching the Packers and Badgers.

Janet is survived by her children; Ann (Steven) Olson of Colfax, WI; Merri (Wade) King of Elk Mound, WI; Tom (Terri) Wilson of Cornell, WI; and David (Kathleen) Haines of Oregon, WI. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, five great grandchildren, brother Dan (Becky) Hilson of Warrens, WI; and sister Carolyn Holt of Eau Claire, WI.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Mildred (Millie) Hilson; and brother Richard (Dick) Hilson.

Visitation will be held at Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax, WI on Saturday June 10th from 2-4 p.m. Committal service and burial will take place immediately after the visitation at Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax.

Janet’s children would like to thank Janet’s close friends for their regular visits and support – She greatly valued their friendship. Her Children would also like to thank her caregivers for the care, kindness, and compassion they provided.

In memoriam, donations may be made in Janet’s name to The Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group.