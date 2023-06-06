On Thursday, May 25, 2023, Irma Ilene Dahl (Clifford) of Wyoming, MN, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 85. Born June 25, 1937 to Danna and Catherine Clifford, Irma graduated from Glenwood City High School in Glenwood City, WI in 1955 and immediately married Donald Dahl. Irma and Donald moved a couple of times in their young married life before settling in Wyoming, MN on Coon Lake where they jointly raised their family of four children. Irma remained in her Coon Lake home until she passed away. Irma was loved by so many and made genuine connections with anybody in her proximity. Irma is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; her son, Louis, and her daughter, Melody. Along with her many family members and large circle of friends, Irma will be deeply missed by her daughters, Catherine Moran (Chris) and Jennifer Dahl; her daughter-in-law, Diane Dahl; her grandchildren, Dane Dahl, Leigh Dahl (Paul Schmitt), Jacob Dering, and Alexandra Dering, and her great-grandchildren, Hailey, Dylan, Blake, Caleb, Aiden, and Harper.

The family will greet friends at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2023 followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 19001 Jackson Street NE, East Bethel, MN 55011. Lunch will be served after the service and Irma will be interred at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Cemetery 2200 Swedish Drive NE, Ham Lake MN, 55304 at 1:30 p.m.