Gaylen Olson, 82, of Superior, WI, died Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Hospital Duluth MN. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home. 3208 West 3rd St, Duluth, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Holden Lutheran Cemetery, Colfax, WI. All donations will be given to Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, Superior, WI. The service will be livestreamed starting at 10:55 a.m., the link is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057452890892. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home. 218-624-1059.